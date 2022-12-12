A gang of gunmen on Monday, December 12, bombed INEC's headquarters located in Owerri, the Imo state capital

Sources gathered that the members of the criminal gang threw grenades into the office premises from outside

The explosion, according to reports, destroyed a lot of INEC equipment and left not less than three persons dead

Recall that INEC had vowed that nothing will stop it from conducting credible and fair general elections in 2023

Owerri, Imo state - The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, in Imo state was destroyed by a bomb explosion on Monday, December 12.

The Nation reports that a gang of gunmen threw grenades through the commission’s fence, destroying several offices and vehicles parked in the premises.

INEC had said that no amount of violence will stop the 2023 elections

Source: Original

Thankfully, armed police officers stationed at the INEC office engaged the gunmen in a heavy shootout which resulted in the death of three members of the gang,

This terrifying incident was confirmed to newsmen by INEC's public relations officer, Dr. Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji.

