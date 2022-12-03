The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Imo state has been set ablaze

The affected INEC office was said to have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums operating in the locality

INEC's national commissioner, Fetus Okoye said that the office was under extensive renovation when it was torched

Some hoodlums on Thursday, December 1, launched an attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Orlu local government area of Imo state.

The national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education for INEC, Festus Okoye, said that the attack is the second one on that particular office.

INEC office has been set ablaze for the fourth time in three weeks.

Okoye in the statement said that the incident was confirmed by the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Imo, Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

He noted that the facility which was undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack was vandalised and partially set ablaze by some hoodlums in the state

Okoye said:

“Three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.

“This is one attack too many. The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 General Election.”

This recent attack makes it the fourth time in three weeks that some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums will set INEC offices across the country ablaze.

While it is not yet clear the motive of the hoodlums, offices of the electoral body in Osun, Ogun, and Ebonyi were recently set ablaze.

The commission also stated that thousands of permanent voter cards (PVCs), ballot boxes, and other election materials were destroyed during these attacks.

INEC's office in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state was burnt down on Sunday, November 27.

INEC's office in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state was burnt down on Sunday, November 27.

The incident was confirmed by INEC's spokesman, Festus Okoye, who reported that ballot boxes and PVCs were destroyed by the flames.

On behalf of the commission, Okoye alerted the Nigerian Police Force to begin an investigation into the attack.

Tension as suspected thugs set fire on INEC office in southwest state

Some suspected thugs have set fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The incident was said to have occurred around midnight on Wednesday, November 9.

It was gathered that the thugs jumped the fence of the commission's building and set fire to it from the back.

