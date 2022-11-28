INEC's office in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state was burnt down on Sunday, November 27

Izzi LGA, Ebonyi state - For the third time in less than three weeks, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is reporting that its office has been destroyed by arsonists.

This time, the target was one of its buildings in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state which was torched on Sunday, November 27.

According to INEC's national commissioner in charge of information and voter education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission lost its moveable and immovable items in the office with the entire office completely burnt down.

Giving details of the destruction and calling the attention of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to it, Okoye said:

"These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures, and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation."

The INEC commissioner speaking in Abuja disclosed that the horrific incident occurred around 10am on Sunday.

Via its verified Twitter page, the commission shared photos and a video of its burnt office.

