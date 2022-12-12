The campaign office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Gombe state, Mohammed Barde, has been set on fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Daily Trust, the office was reportedly set on fire on Monday morning, December 12.

The PDP campaign office is close to the presidential lodge of the Gombe government house.

Source: Legit.ng