Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, has attacked Atiku Abubakar of the PDP over his response to a question relating to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto

Atiku was asked why he deleted his tweet that condemned the gruesome killing and the ex-VP said he did not authorise the Tweet, thus, he asked it to be deleted and condemned it in a subsequent statement

But Keyamo took to his Twitter page, alleging that there is no clear record Atiku ever condemned the killing and if he did, he should reinstate the deleted tweet

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), has condemned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over comment on the killing of Deborah in Sokoto.

Deborah was a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state, who was killed by her colleagues over alleged blasphemy.

Not long after, Atiku took to his Twitter page to condemn the mob attack on the student but soon deleted the tweet after some commenters threatened not to vote for him for supporting someone who committed blasphemy.

Atiku's deletion of his condemnation of the jungle justice had generated reactions since the event happened.

On Sunday, when the PDP presidential candidate appeared at the People's Town Hall organised by Channels Television, he was asked why he deleted the tweet and if he can still condemn the attack.

Atiku said he deleted the tweet because he did not authorise the condemnation and he later condemned the attack in a subsequent statement.

Reacting to the claim, Keyamo took to his Twitter page and alleged that no clear indication that Atiku later condemned the killing of Deborah.

He added that if Atiku ever did, he should have restored the deleted twitter condemnation of the gruesome act.

His statement reads:

"This is the most cunning reply from a cunning politician: ‘I deleted the tweet because I did not authorise it, but I subsequently condemned the murder’. A simple google search does not show any subsequent CLEAR condemnation. And then the BIG QUESTION: Why not restore the tweet?"

