The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sent a goodwill message to Governor Nyesom Wike who is celebrating his 55th birthday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 13, Atiku said a prayer for the powerful Rivers state and wished him well

The former vice president's tweet read:

"As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day."

Atiku and Wike who were political allies broke ties after the former emerged as the opposition party's presidential flagbearer for 2023.

The situation got worse between both politicians when Iyorchia Ayu, was made the party's national chairman, a development which has divided the PDP.

But this message from Atiku is good for the time when the PDP's leadership is making efforts to unite its aggrieved members, especially members of the Integrity Group which Wike belongs to.

