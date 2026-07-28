The Nigerian Exchange closed the week with its All-Share Index climbing to 247,357.40 points, driven by strong trading activity

Financial Services stocks led the market, with First Holdco Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and GTCO Plc accounting for nearly half of total trading volume

Market breadth improved as 57 equities recorded gains during the week, up from 44 in the previous trading week

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the week on a positive note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 1.60% to close at 247,357.40 points. Market capitalisation also grew by 1.61%, settling at N159.588 trillion.

Total equity turnover for the week reached 4.433 billion shares, valued at N306.143 billion across 255,589 deals.

This represents a significant jump from the previous week, when 2.819 billion shares worth N182.499 billion changed hands in 226,729 deals.

Nigerian stock investors record a loss Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Financial Services Sector Drives Trading

The Financial Services industry dominated activity, with 3.422 billion shares valued at N207.206 billion traded in 117,545 deals. The sector accounted for 77.18% of total equity turnover by volume and 67.68% by value.

Consumer Goods came second, recording 201.978 million shares worth N17.171 billion in 28,666 deals, while the ICT industry placed third with 169.481 million shares valued at N21.194 billion across 23,107 deals.

First Holdco Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and GTCO Plc were the most actively traded equities, together accounting for 2.151 billion shares worth N170.793 billion in 44,768 deals. Combined, these three stocks represented 48.51% of total trading volume and 55.79% of total trading value for the week.

Most sectoral indices closed higher, though the NGX Consumer Goods Index, NGX Lotus II Index, NGX Growth Index, NGX Sovereign Bond Index, and NGX Commodity Index declined by 3.76%, 1.55%, 20.24%, 0.14%, and 1.25% respectively.

Financial stocks drove the Nigerian Exchange rally, with investors trading more than N207 billion worth of shares in the sector. Photo: Bloomberg

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Top price gainers

UPDC REIT: N10.65 to N14.20 (+N3.55, +33.33%)

First Holdco Plc: N95.95 to N120.50 (+N24.55, +25.59%)

Unilever Nigeria Plc: N124.00 to N147.95 (+N23.95, +19.31%)

Cadbury Nigeria Plc: N57.00 to N67.50 (+N10.50, +18.42%)

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc: N11.20 to N13.20 (+N2.00, +17.86%)

Top price decliners

Mecure Industries Plc: N85.44 to N62.40 (-N23.04, -26.97%)

Royal Exchange Plc: N1.48 to N1.29 (-N0.19, -12.84%)

Tripple Gee & Company Plc: N3.89 to N3.41 (-N0.48, -12.34%)

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: N4.00 to N3.60 (-N0.40, -10.00%)

BUA Foods Plc: N939.00 to N845.10 (-N93.90, -10.00%)

Nigeria’s second-richest man set to earn over N189.74bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu is set to smile to the bank with a staggering N189.74 billion dividend from his shareholding in BUA Cement Plc, following strong financial performance and shareholder approval of the company’s 2025 results.

The billionaire earned the payout after BUA Cement declared a N10.00 dividend per share, making up a major share of total distributions approved at its 10th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Rabiu holds a dominant 56.03% stake in BUA Cement, amounting to 18.974 billion shares out of the company’s 33.864 billion outstanding shares, positioning him as the largest beneficiary of the dividend.

Source: Legit.ng