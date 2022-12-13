The federal government has reacted to Atiku Abubakar's claim of not understanding the operation of Boko Haram and the government's efforts so far

Reacting, information minister, Lai Mohammed called out Atiku and told him to query his party, the PDP not President Muhammadu Buhari

Meanwhile, Lai Mohammed noted that Atiku Abubakar cannot see the achievements of the current administration because he lives in Dubai

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has faulted ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for blaming the Boko Haram insurgency on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to The Nation, he said Atiku should join issues with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not Buhari.

Lai Mohammed replies Atiku

He said those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

Mohammed took swipes at Atiku at the 11th edition of the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja.

He said:

“Let me quickly react to the statement credited to His Excellency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has reportedly expressed surprise at the existence of Boko Haram.

” The former Vice President was quoted as saying he could not honestly understand the Boko Haram phenomenon, and wondered why Boko Haram continues to operate.

” Well, I think His Excellency didn’t need to look far to get the answers to his questions. He should simply ask his party, the PDP, under whose watch the Boko Haram insurgency started in 2009."

