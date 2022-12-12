Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress 9APC) presidential campaign council, has narrated how he narrowly escaped being crushed to death by a convoy of Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on the evening of Sunday, December 11.

Onanuga who said he was returning home on Sunday after visiting Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, said an SUV from the convoy rammed into his vehicle and badly damaged it, while he was unhurt luckily.

Bayo Onanuga said the side mirror of his car was damaged (Photo: Bayo Onanuga)

Source: Facebook

According to the APC bigwig, upon following the car that bashed his to its final destination at T.Y. Danjuma area of Abuja, he discovered that it belong to Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He narrated on Facebook:

"At this point, I didn’t know the VIP embedded in the convoy. Initially I thought it was a governor as the car that hit me bore a number plate that starts with RSH. My interest in following the convoy was to lodge a complaint about the murderous driver and get my car repaired.

"The convoy drove deep into Asokoro, into TY Danjuma Road and then entered one of the mansions, at the entrance of which were several banners of Atiku-Okowa campaign. I drove into the compound with the convoy as I had my hazard light on like other vehicles in the convoy. My adventure was certainly getting interesting. I, an APC and Tinubu campaigner inside the PDP Atiku-Okowa den.

"Who was the big man, whose convoy nearly killed me? Was it Okowa or Atiku or an Atiku supporter? Up till this point. I had no idea as the mystery big man had been shepherded into the house, well ahead of me by the security aides, who now accosted me as I wanted to enter the house..."

Onanuga said on getting to the destination of the said vehicle, he made efforts to step into the building but was accosted by a man who described himself as the chief of staff.

The APC chieftain said he eventually got an apology from the man who signed an undertaking to repair his car.

Still willing to know who the car belongs to Onanuga said he had to ask a guard who disclosed that it is Atiku.

His words:

"Because I had not cracked the mystery big man, I stopped outside to ask a guard about the owner of the house, where I just emerged.

“It’s Atiku”, he said. Another neighbor also confirmed this."

Source: Legit.ng