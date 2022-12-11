Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, will on Sunday, December 11, depart Abuja, the nation's capital city to Washington, United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A statement by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson said President Buhari is billed to attend the US-Africa leaders summit scheduled to take place in Washington.

Buhari departed Abuja, Nigeria for Washington, United States of America. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Shehu while explaining that the meeting is a high-level gathering of African leaders in the US said the event will take place between Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 15.

He also said that the meeting which was scheduled at the instance of US President, Joe Biden, seeks to work with African governments, civil society, and diaspora communities across the United States.

Through the meeting, the US is also expected to collaborate with the private sector to continue strengthening Nigeria's shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.

His words:

"The event is expected to demonstrate the United States enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

“On the first day, President Buhari will speak on the topic: Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition, dwelling directly on the ‘Just Energy Transition’ component."

Shehu also noted that Buhari will address some of the other sub-themes of the summit as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) which will be hosted by the US Department of Commerce.

He added that the USABF focuses on increased trade and investment between the US and African nations.

He said:

“On the sidelines of the Summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.”

In addition, the president will be travelling alongside Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara states respectively.

Other ministers and top government officials will also accompany the president on the trip and are expected to return to Nigeria on Sunday, December 18.

Confusion as Buhari leaks 1 major secret about his plans for 2023 election, others

Nigerians across the globe have been assured that the 2023 general elections will be free, fair and credible.

This assurance to Nigerians was given by President Muhammadu Buhari during a visit by West African leaders at the State House.

President Buhari said that his administration has succeeded in making it difficult to rig elections in Nigeria.

2023 elections: Photos, video surface as INEC office, ballot boxes, PVCs go into flames in prominent state

INEC's office in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi state was burnt down on Sunday, November 27.

The incident was confirmed by INEC's spokesman, Festus Okoye, who reported that ballot boxes and PVCs were destroyed by the flames.

On behalf of the commission, Okoye alerted the Nigerian Police Force to begin an investigation into the attack.

Source: Legit.ng