President Muhammadu Buhari would be attending the US-Africa leaders summit, alongside 48 others

The Nigerian leader was invited by US president Joe Biden with other heads of state for the important summit scheduled to hold in the second week of December 2022

In a statement issued on Thursday, Biden maintained that meeting with African leaders is very important as it would help address shared challenges in the world

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has invited 49 African heads of state and the head of the African Union for a three-day US-Africa Leaders Summit.

The summit, scheduled for 13-15 December 2022, will take place in Washington DC, the US capital.

This development was confirmed in a press statement made available to The Punch on Thursday, December 8.

Biden gives reason

According to the statement, Biden believes that U.S. collaboration with African leaders, as well as civil society, business, diaspora, women, and youth leaders, is essential to address these shared challenges, The Sun Newspaper added.

The goal of this historic summit will be to build and expand vital political, economic, and strategic partnerships, as well as people-to-people dialogue, based on mutual interests and shared priorities in Africa.

The statement noted,

“The summit’s agenda will be packed, including increasing sustainable food production, strengthening health systems, providing humanitarian assistance, responding to the climate crisis, reinforcing democracy and human rights, boosting U.S.-African trade, advancing peace and security, and even enhancing space research and cooperation.”

According to U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard, the upcoming summit presents opportunities to deepen U.S.-Nigeria bilateral ties on multiple levels.

The summit is also an opportunity for the United States and the American people to reiterate their profound and enduring interest in engaging with Africa as a whole.

