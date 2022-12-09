The former Kano emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has become proud as his daughter bagged a law degree from a UK university

Hafsat, the daughter of the 14th Emir of Kano, graduated with a Master in Law degree from a United Kingdom-based institution

Meanwhile, photos from the graduation ceremony have gone viral

Hafsat, the daughter of the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, bagged a master’s degree in law from the Soas University of London on Wednesday, December 7.

The former CBN governor Sanusi and his family members attended the graduation ceremony, The Punch reported.

Sanusi's daughter bags a Law Degree from UK University. Photo credit: The Punch

Photos trend online

In now-viral photos from the graduation ceremony, Sanusi, who was once the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is seen with his family members, The Cable report added.

Recall that Sanusi welcomed a baby girl with his fourth wife in November.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of the newspaper and reacted to the development.

@johnnyebu tweeted:

"Congrats to her.

@inua_imam tweeted:

"She is not wearing HIJAB there. It is only in Nigeria they drag it just to cause problem."

@fomax112 tweeted:

"Nigerian leaders have their children in oversea schools, so they don’t care to invest in education in Nigeria. They should all be ashamed of themselves."

@Marhy_Bven2022 tweeted:

"Congratulations dear."

@akanni_i tweeted:

"Manifest Tabarujj."

@libertycrus1 tweeted:

"Shout out to us wey still dey struggle with asuu. God go run am for us."

@damascots2014 tweeted:

"Entire Emir family don japa ?

