The Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed its plan for Internally Displaced Persons across the country

This is as the nation's electoral umpire disclosed its planning to set up voting centres for over two million IDPs across the country

A few months before the 2023 elections, the commission highlighted the states where the IDPs are camped including Borno, Zamfara, Benue, Nasarawa and others

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to set up voting centres for over two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

The voting centres will be sighted in IDP camps, The Punch reported.

INEC reveals plans to cater for two million IDPs in major states across Nigeria. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

The states highlighted

Findings from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development indicate that many of the IDPs are living in Borno, Zamfara, Benue, Nasarawa and 23 other states.

The IDPs were displaced from their communities and ancestral lands by Boko Haram insurgents, armed herdsmen and bandits, natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Chairman, Board of Survey and Technical Committee on Equipment Acquisition, INEC, Mohammed Haruna, confirmed this development to the newspaper on Monday, December 5, that the commission was working on setting up voting centres for the displaced persons to ensure that no one was disenfranchised in 2023.

INEC would conduct elections in IDP camps

On the plans for the IDPs for the 2023 election, Haruna explained that with the spread of insecurity across the country, INEC would conduct elections in IDP camps where they still exist, but would adopt a different approach for the internally displaced persons living in communities.

Although the INEC official did not give the number of IDPs that will be affected, findings by the newspaper indicate that about two million IDPs in camps and communities may fall into this category.

