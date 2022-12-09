The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said that it has prepared to ensure that the 2023 general election is the best in Nigeria’s history.

The commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victor Aluko, stated this while speaking to Arise TV on the INEC’s preparedness ahead of the 2023 polls.

Aluko said some of the critical measures taken by the commission is “democratization” of the voting process, whereby any person anywhere in the world with access to the INEC portal can monitor the results of the polls in different wards across the country.

He said:

“We must ensure one man one vote. And that is what the BVAS will help us achieve. But we are not only trying to achieve one man one vote, we are also trying our best to make sure that once people vote and the votes are counted at the polling units, nothing will change those results.

“It is critical because in my experience, we know that between the polling unit and the first collation centre, that’s the ward collation centre, things could happen very fast. We have to face reality. And so, we have also brought a system where we also use the same BVAS equipment to also transmit results to our INEC portal.

“And we have democratized the portal in such a way that anybody anywhere in the world who links up to that portal, can see results as they are coming, local government by local government. So, at the end of the day, you can even know the result before the candidate is declared.

“And we believe that with what we’ve put in put in place, we are set for the best election this country will ever witness in our history.”

Source: Legit.ng