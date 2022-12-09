The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has said security agencies are always under pressure to compromise elections in the country

He disclosed this at the 61st session of the Ministerial Media Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians to have implicit confidence in Nigerian military officers and men who would remain totally committed to being neutral

Appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, he said security personnel come under pressure through inducements, noting that necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that they obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to maintain Neutrality.

General Lucky Irabor has disclosed that the security agencies and the military constantly come under pressure to compromise during elections. Phot credit: Nigeria Army

Source: Facebook

He said personnel are being trained to be more professional while rules of engagement before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them.

He spoke of the key achievements of the military in the effort to keep the country safe including more recruitment into all branches of the security services, routing of insurgency and banditry as well as the action to curtail oil theft leading to increase in crude oil production.

He also said that over 300,000 people have been freed from the hands of abductors since 2014 while refugees who fled the northeast due to insurgency have started to return.

The Defense boss also said that former insurgents now being trained will graduate in February next year before their reintegration into the society.

