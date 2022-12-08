The nation's electoral umpire, INEC has continued to set the tone in major states across the country, to ensure the 2023 elections are a success

Part of the preparation for INEC is to ensure the electorates get their voters card before February 2023

In fact, the commission has raised alarm over the huge number of electorates who are yet to come to pick up their PVCs in Anambra state

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed concern over the volume of unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Anambra State.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reports that the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Queen Agwu, during a stakeholders meeting at its headquarters in Awka, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, announced that as much as 132,673 PVCs are yet to be claimed by their owners across the 21 council areas of the state.

INEC gives a breakdown of LGs with unclaimed PVCs in Anambra state. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

INEC reveals date for electorates to pick up unclaimed PVCs in Anambra

She promised that the commission's offices will be open across the 21 LGAs of Anambra State, even on Saturdays and Sundays, to enable eligible voters to claim their voters cards.

She encouraged voters, who have not collected their PVCs to pick theirs; while a new batch of PVCs from the recent voter registration exercise is still being expected.

INEC gives a rundown of affected LG areas

The Commission gives a rundown of unclaimed PVCs per local government areas as follows:

Ogbaru LGA: 10, 755; Anambra East: 7, 717; Nnewi South: 1, 841; Anambra West: 1, 387; Awka North: 1, 543; Orumba North: 2, 393; Oyi LGA: 7, 582; Onitsha North: 9, 990; Ihiala: 4, 058; Nnewi North: 8, 700; Ekwusigo: 3, 350; Anyamelum: 1, 960; Awka South:4, 971; Dunukofia: 6, 222; Onitsha South:12, 274; Idemili South: 4, 539; Orumba South: 6, 566; Anaocha: 855; Njikoka: 7, 009; Aguata: 12, 675, and Idemili North: 16, 256.

Source: Legit.ng