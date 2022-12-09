The President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, said Nigeria needs a deliverer, not a leader

Oyedepo as this on Thursday, December 8, during a sermon at the ongoing Shiloh programme at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun state

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), attended the programme on Thursday night

Ota, Ogun state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Bishop David Oyedepo, the President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has said Nigeria needs a deliverer and not a leader.

The respected Christian cleric said this on Thursday, December 8, during a sermon at the ongoing Shiloh programme at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun state.

At Shiloh 2022 in Ota, Ogun state which had Peter Obi in attendance, Bishop David Oyedepo said Nigeria needs a deliverer, not a leader. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo, according to The Punch, lamented the current security and economic crises, adding that he warned Nigerians in 2015 that the country was heading for trauma.

2023 general election: Pray to God, Oyedepo tells Nigerians

Bishop Oyedepo urged Nigerians to therefore pray to God to send Nigeria a deliverer so people could have a rest of mind.

His words:

“I think I am prompted by the spirit we need to pray for this nation. I warned this nation in 2015 that we were heading for crisis and trauma, many were washing their mouth. They are off today.

“God does not require consensus to raise a prophet. I saw a nation going down the drain, I cried. There are many prophets of politicians who speak what they want to hear.

“I have been very silent, what we need now is not a leader, it is a deliverer. Almost nothing remains except the church that can be called a nation.”

Legit.ng gathers that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, attended the programme on Thursday night.

2023: Peter Obi receives rousing reception at Shiloh 2022

The LP flagbearer received a rousing welcome from members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide as he joined worshippers at the Shiloh 2022 programme.

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, the First Vice President of the church, introduced Obi to the ecstatic congregants.

The former governor of Anambra state was accompanied to the church programme by Major-General John Enenche (rtd), a former Nigerian military spokesman and member of the Labour Party.

