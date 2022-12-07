Thousands of PDP supporters trooped into the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo as the party held a rally in Osun

At the rally, Atiku promised the party supporters that he will unite the country and stabilize the economy

The newly-inaugurated governor of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke also made a case Atiku at the rally

Osogbo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train made a stop at Osogbo, Osun state on Wednesday, December 7 as thousands of party supporters attended a rally in the state capital.

Chieftains of the party at the rally include the governors of Edo Akwa Ibom, Sokoto and Osun, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former governors of Bayelsa, Osun, Jigawa and Niger states, Seriake Dickson, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Sule Lamido and Babangida Aliu respectively.

Atiku promised that if elected, he will revive the economy of Nigeria. Photo credit: @atiku

Addressing the crowd, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said:

“My brothers and sisters of Osun State I have came to a very thank you and I appeal to you, I plead with you to come out in greater numbers to than you did in the last state election and vote for the PDP in the next general election.

“That is the only way that you can secure your future and the future of your children, we promise you we will not fail you.

“We are not like APC because we have done it before, we have got the experience. We have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes we are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Atiku's wife, Titi, who is from Osun said:

“Atiku has come to restructure Nigeria. Atiku has come to give our children good education. There will be no Boko Haram, there will be no kidnapping, there will be no abduction.

“All of these are going to stop but it has to start with you people. If you give Atiku your votes come February 25, that is when it will be possible for Atiku to make you great.

“I employ you, don’t sell your conscience. Don't sell your vote. I know there is hunger in the land and it is APC that brought all these predicaments to us but if Atiku is voted for, Atiku is going to change the state of this country not just Osun alone.

“The youths are the most unemployed in Nigeria and Atiku has promised women and youths 60 percent in his cabinet and he is going to fulfill it. Atiku is a man of his words, he matches his words with action.”

Governor Adeleke stated:

“If Atiku Abubakar becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023, Nigeria is sure to develop and prosper.

"Atiku will restore the economy, security, agriculture, education and health; he will ensure that the nation is united. Atiku is an experienced man and the only candidate that can rescue Nigeria from its various problems and challenges.

“Under Atiku as vice president, Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa. Atiku will direct Nigeria to the path of development. He will restore the rule of law and due process. Atiku will secure the nation.”

On his part, the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu urged the Osun people to vote for all PDP candidates during the 2023 polls.

Also speaking, the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council and Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, noted that Atiku is the best man for the job because of his knowledge and experience in governance.

