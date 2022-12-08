Lasun Yusuf has officially dumped the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as he pledged to support the PDP in the 2023 general election

PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu said the former LP governorship candidate when he received him at the party's presidential rally in Osogbo, Osun state

Confirming Yusuf's defection to the PDP and his support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Ayu said the former LP chieftain is now "Atikulate"

Osogbo, Osun state - Lasun Yusuf, a former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state, has pledged his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, disclosed this on Wednesday, December 7, at the party's presidential rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Ayu said Lasun has pledged to campaign for and support the candidacy of Atiku.

“Lasun Yusuf is now Atikulate,” Vanguard quoted the PDP national chairman as saying.

Lasun Yusuf's political journey: From APC to Labour Party to PDP

Legit.ng recalls Lasun was deputy speaker of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He dumped the APC in March 2022 following his defeat in the party's governorship primary and subsequently defected to the Labour Party, where he was given the ticket to contest the Osun governorship election.

Lasun finished fifth in the Osun election with 2,729 votes.

Reactions as Lasun Yusuf dumps Peter Obi for Atiku

Meanwhile, Yusuf's defection from the Labour Party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate heated reactions on social media, especially Twitter.

"The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded Osun elections - former good Nigerian and an embodiment of the new Nigeria whilst an LP member - Hon. Yusuf Lasun has now joined the PDP. He left with the LP’s massive 2000+ Osun votes from the election," JJ Omojuwa, a PR expert and social media influencer, said on Twitter with some touch of sarcasm.

"Politics is funny. When we told PDP guys that Lasun Yusuf, the LP Guber candidate worked for Adeleke's victory, they refuted with mocker," Tolulope Oyelaran, @Oyelarantolu, said.

