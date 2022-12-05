The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has expressed hope that the crisis rocking the PDP will be resolved before the 2023 general election

Asked who the G5 Governors will back for the 2023 presidency, Governor Makinde said it was too earlier make their position known

The Oyo state governor said some demands had been placed before the national leadership of the PDP, and they are waiting for response

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said all hope is not lost in the bid to resolve the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Speaking on who the G5- Governors would support for the Presidential election, Makinde expressed hope that some form of alignment would be reached before the election, The Nation reported.

Governor Seyi Makinde speaks on the position of the G5 Governors on supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the Oyo state governor spoke while fielding questions from reporters shortly after signing the Bill on Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo Law 2022.

We are still in talks with PDP leadership, Makinde speaks

Speaking further, Governor Makinde said his G5 colleagues, including Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), are still in talks with the party leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that some demands have also been placed before the PDP leadership.

The Oyo state governor said it was too early to determine the presidential candidate to support since talks are still ongoing with the party’s national leadership and stakeholders.

His words:

“It is not time. We are still talking. We have made some demands on the party. One day is a long time in politics. So, we are still talking and we are hopeful that some form of alignment will be reached at the end of the day.”

G5 Governors versus Atiku: Nigerians react to Makinde's statement

Donatus Abor commented on Facebook:

"I believe they are gunning with APC. The election is between the people and the so called rulers. They belong to the latter."

Yetunde Olaoluwa said:

"All what Nigerian are saying is that APC affliction shall never raise again in Nigeria. Train have left G5 PDP governor terminal longtime ago."

Raphael Ibiwoye said:

"APC will win as governor in Oyo state while Atiku shall win in presidency in Oyo state bcs Atiku is loved."

Odey Patrick said:

"As if anyone is waiting for you G-5 we all have our decision to make, I can't make for you so you can't make for me."

Mohammed Shuaibu said:

"They don't have any stand than maintaining the status quo."

Wike’s ally dumps G5 Governors, joins Atiku, donates 20 buses for PDP presidential campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe state and political ally of Rivers state governor, abandoned the G5 governors and the Integrity Group and joined the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

Dankwambo was a prominent member of the Wike Group, which has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, over the continued stay of Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

However, to the surprise of many, Dankwambo joined Atiku and other party stalwarts in Gombe on Monday, November 21, for the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe state.

Source: Legit.ng