After the court's declaration as the Yobe North senatorial candidate, Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina has described his recent victory as divine

The lawmaker again reassured the people of Yobe North that he will carry everybody along without discrimination noting, tribal politics always undermines unity and stability

Meanwhile, Machina defeated Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, both in the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal and was declared the authentic APC candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

After weeks of court proceedings, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North, Bashir Machina has described his recent victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja as divine.

Machina, who disclosed this in Nguru, Yobe State, at a reception and thank-you rally organised by his supporters, explained that anyone fighting for the rights of his people must face challenges, Channels TV reported.

Machina says his legal victory is divine. Photo credit: Hon. Bashir Sheriff Machina

Source: Facebook

The recent court battle

The May 28, 2022 APC primary for Yobe North had in the last few months witnessed controversies leading to the filing of suit between Machina and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Machina reveals what he intends to do going forward

The APC senatorial candidate pledged to carry all the six local government areas under his constituency along when elected.

Lawan has been senator representing Yobe North for about two decades before losing his primary re-election Machina.

Lawan In big mess as kinsmen says senate president is speaking with double mouth

Meanwhile, the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has been accused of speaking out of both sides of his mouth following the legal tussle over the Yobe North senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC campaign organization for the senatorial candidate, Bashir Machina, accused Lawan of speaking with a double mouth on Wednesday, November 9, Sahara Reporters reported.

Lawan had publicly ruled out a plan to appeal the decision of the federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, which declared Machina as the winner of the APC Yobe north senatorial primary winner.

Lawan's 24 years of political dominance faces big threat as INEC locks door against APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate President Ahmed Lawan has failed to make up INEC's final list of the senatorial candidates from Yobe state.

Lawan and Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom has been in the same shoe after contesting for the APC presidential ticket, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner.

The Yobe-born senator has been in the house of assembly since 1999, and his failure to secure the ticket in court would mark the end of over 2 decades of legislative relevance.

