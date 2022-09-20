Senate President Ahmed Lawan has failed to make up INEC's final list of the senatorial candidates from Yobe state

Lawan, and Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom have been in the same shoe after contesting for the APC presidential ticket, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner

The Yobe-born senator has been in the house of assembly since 1999 and his failure to secure the ticket in court would mark the end of over 2 decades of legislative relevance

Damaturu, Yobe - Ahmed Lawan, the Nigerian senate president, has finally lost out in his bid to return to the senate chamber as his name is being omitted from the final list of candidates for the 2023 presidential and national assembly election.

This was as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the name of Godswill Akpabio as the party’s candidate for Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial district.

Lawan loses bid to return to senate Photo Credit: Ahmed Lawan, INEC Nigeria

How did Lawan lose his senatorial ticket?

Akpabio and Lawan contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While Akpabio stepped down for Bola Tinubu, Lawan lost to Bola Tinubu.

The due have gone to their state to jostle for the senatorial ticket of their district. While Akpabio was able to have his way and made the list, Lawan met his waterloo.

The senate president, who did not participate in the Yobe North senatorial primary of the APC, has been at loggerhead with the winner of the primary, Bashir Machina, who has declined to step down for Lawan.

The APC has insisted that Lawan is his candidate for the Yobe North senatorial district, but INEC has insisted that its officials did not observe the election that produced the senate president as the candidate of the party for the district.

When was Lawan first elected into national assembly?

Lawan has been in the house of assembly since 1999, when Nigeria returned to the democratic system after many years of civilian rule disruption.

He was elected into the house of representatives for the northern state of Yobe in 1999. At different times, the political warlord chaired the house committee on education and Agriculture.

The Yobe-born politician was first elected into the senate in 2007, where he rose to the position of senate president in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng