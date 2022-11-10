Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, has been accused of loving power more than his integrity for speaking with a double mouth on APC Yobe north senatorial ticket

The APC Yobe north senatorial campaign organization accused the senate president of putting pressure on the party to appeal the judgment that declared Bashir Machina as the party's candidate for the senatorial district

Lawan has publicly said he would not appeal the judgment of the Damaturu court that stopped him from claiming the APC ticket of the senatorial district

Damaturu, Yobe - The senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has been accused of speaking out of both sides of his mouth following the legal tussle over the Yobe North senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC campaign organization for the senatorial candidate, Bashir Machina, accused Lawan of speaking with a double mouth on Wednesday, November 9, Sahara Reporters reported.

Lawan had publicly ruled out a plan to appeal the decision of the federal high court in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, which declared Machina as the winner of the APC Yobe north senatorial primary winner.

Machina accuses Lawan of loving power more than his integrity Photo Credit: Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan

But Machina’s camp accused Lawan of secretly putting pressure on the APC to appeal the judgment, using some of his loyalists within the party to achieve his objective.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the Machina campaign organization, Hussaini Isa.

The campaign train expressed surprise that Lawan still has a hand in the appeal despite making it public that he would not appeal the case.

The statement reads in part:

"By this action, the Senate President has proven to be a man who loves power more than his character."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate President Ahmed Lawan has failed to make up INEC's final list of the senatorial candidates from Yobe state.

Lawan and Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom has been in the same shoe after contesting for the APC presidential ticket, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner.

The Yobe-born senator has been in the house of assembly since 1999, and his failure to secure the ticket in court would mark the end of over 2 decades of legislative relevance.

