On Monday, December 5, President Muhammadu Buhari restated his commitment to handing over leadership to an elected president on May 29 next year.

Daily Trust reported Buhari stated this in a brief remark to Mr. Shakib Ben Musa, the minister of national education, pre-school and sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, who visited the State House, Abuja, as Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI.

The president, in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said his term in office would end on that day in line with the constitution.

Source: Legit.ng