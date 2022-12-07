Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has come out to clear the air over allegations of his government awarding a contract in favour of his family

Rumours have it that he awarded the contract for a road that links to the famous Adeleke University

He, however, urged residents of the state to ignore such information as it is a scheme to confuse the state and its people

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has reacted to claims over his withdrawal of N5 billion from the state government purse and also awarding the reconstruction of a road linking to the famous Adeleke University.

Governor Adeleke, in his reaction, debunked the claims on Wednesday, December 7, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, PM News reported.

Governor Adeleke has told residents to disregard fake news about him awarding as he revealed that he is yet to award any contract since he resumed office. Photo: Ademola Adeleke

As contained in the statement, Osun state residents and other public members have been urged to ignore the speculations.

The statement reads:

“The public will recall that Adeleke had, during his inauguration, announced the freezing of all state and local government area accounts.

“That was done right at the venue of inauguration before he had any access to the government’s records and finances.

“How can such an amount be withdrawn from the state account on the day of inauguration when the new leader had no access to state accounts?”

Governor Adeleke denies awarding contract

Also, reacting to the rumoured reconstruction of the road linking to the famous Adeleke University, the governor said the stories were false and a scheme to misinform the general public.

He revealed that the road had been awarded and ongoing since the administration of the former governor.

The statement reads:

“The new government is still settling down and has not awarded any contract.

“We urge the public to disregard the report as it is a failed attempt to undermine the integrity of the state governor and that of the administration.”

As contained in the statement, it was gathered that Governor Adeleke is yet to award any contract he assumed office.

“We repeat, for the sake of emphasis, that Adeleke has not awarded any contract since assumption of office on November 27,” the statement concluded.

