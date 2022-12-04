Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state and an uncle to the popular afrobeat single, Davido, has spoken on the 6 executive orders he gave on his inauguration 7 days ago

Adeleke on Sunday said the orders had been adjudged by analysts as a breathtaking and landmark push in taking the state back to sustainable governance

The governor also disclosed that he had met with security chiefs in the state and he has also met with labour leaders in the state while expressing readiness to work with them

Osogbo, Osun - Osun state governor and uncle to Davido, an Afro-beat singer, Ademola Adeleke, has said his 6 executive orders given on the day of his inauguration are well judged by political analysts.

The governor made the claim on Sunday, December 4, while giving updates on his activities as Osun state governor within 7 days.

Recall that Adeleke, on his inauguration as Governor of Osun state on Sunday, November 27, gave 6 executive orders to investigate the recruitment and appointments by the immediate past governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

On Sunday, 7 days after, Adeleke took to his Twitter page and said analysts had adjudged the orders as a landmark push in returning the state to sustainable good governance.

The governor also revealed that he had met with the security chiefs in the state on how to restore peace to the state.

What Adeleke had done in office in 1 week

He said he had shared his concept of security reforms with the stakeholders on security in the state and hoped that his ideas would be implemented immediately.

1 of the orders sacked no less than 12,000 workers recruited by Oyetola's administration. Still, Adeleke disclosed that he had met with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state while expressing readiness to work with the union.

"I met with labour leaders in the state and declared my readiness to listen and address any challenges faced by workers in the state."

Davido's uncle drops bombshell, reveals how APC-administration's appointees carted away "government assets"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has alleged that the officials appointed by ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola carted away some government assets.

According to the governor, some of the assets include government cars in their custody, some removed computers and many others.

The governor disclosed this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng