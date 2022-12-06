The manifesto of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been greeted with criticism

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) described the manifesto as one that lacks the propensity to effect change

Similarly, the APC revealed that the manifesto contains a series of lies and fake statistics

FCT, Abuja - Following the release of the manifesto of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has finally reacted.

The APC presidential campaign council described the manifesto as “empty and vacuous”.

The APC presidential campaign council has accused Peter Obi of reeling out lies and fake stats in his manifesto. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council, on Tuesday, December 6.

As contained in the statement, the APC campaign council said Peter Obi’s manifesto has no grand policy initiatives and options to excite right-thinking Nigerians.

Obi's manifesto wrapped around lies - APC

Onanuga stated that the document of the Labour Party was laced with lies and false statistics.

He said:

“Contrary to the image of a reformer and thinker Obi and his followers have created of him, we make bold to say that the Labour Party candidate is vapid, intellectually arid, a mere impostor who only seeks to play on the emotions of his gullible followers.

“Mr. Obi’s policy document, if anything, has only exposed him as ill-prepared for the titanic task of governing a country the size of Nigeria.

“As a candidate, he has nothing new to offer Nigerians beyond hawking fake statistics and preying on the young people’s sentiments as a demagogue.

“Nigerians are warned to steer clear of Obi and his party. His whole presidential ambition is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, to paraphrase Williams Shakespeare in his play Macbeth.”

Source: Legit.ng