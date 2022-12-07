Atiku Abubakar of the PDP met with the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile Ife, Osun state, on Tuesday

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election begged Nigerians to give the opposition party the second chance

Atiku then promised to restructure Nigeria while reminding the Ooni that Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Murtala Muhammed all achieved restructuring

Ife-Ife, Osun - Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer, has urged Nigerians to give the opposition "another opportunity" in the 2023 election.

According to Atiku, The Cable reported that Nigeria experienced the greatest growth during the 16 years of the PDP ruling.

What did Atiku say at Ooni of Ife Palace during his 2023 presidential campaign

The PDP presidential candidate disclosed this on Tuesday, December 6, when he visited the prominent Yoruba monarch, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile Ife in Osun state.

Atiku also visited the Owa of Obokun in Ilesha, the neighbouring community to Ife.

His words read in part:

“You’ll all recall that from 1999 to 2015, Nigeria witnessed its greatest growth, biggest prosperity and peaceful coexistence during the PDP era.”

Atiku of PDP promises to cut FG's power if elected in the 2023 election

Atiku also promised to reduce the federal government's power and strengthen state and local governments more.

The presidential hopeful said restructuring is the only way to guarantee hope, as he promised to restructure the country.

He also maintained that the people and unity Nigeria needs would be achieved if the PDP is given the chance in the 2023 election.

Atiku said only peaceful co-existence would make the PDP achieve its action plan for Nigeria.

The PDP flagbearer reminded the monarch that the first Nigerian premier, Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari, and Murtala Muhammed, all achieved their plans of restructuring this country.

