Charlyboy, popularly known as Area Fada, has warned the likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other politicians against violence in the 2023 election

The popular activist noted that everybody has his or her own opposite side of calmness and that if the politicians tried to introduce violence to next year's poll, he might also release his boys

Area Fada also commended the youths for coming out to demand their mandates ahead of next year's election, adding that this is what he has been fighting for over 40 years now

FCT, Abuja - Popular African activist and social crusader, Charlyboy, also known as the Area Fada, has warned politicians to steer clear of all forms of violence, intimidation, and manipulations as the 2023 presidential election approaches,

He said he would release his boys on them should they try anything that would jeopardise the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the sideline of the YhellOut event, which was held recently in Abuja, Charlyboy said enough is now enough and that gone are the days politicians will be intimidating Nigerians in order to have their ways.

Charlyboy calls for violence-free election campaigns ahead of 2023

He said if politicians want to be thuggery in their actions, they will be completely resisted. He said:

“If they want us to do it in jaguda way, we will do it. By the time I release my boys on them, them go know how far, because e don tey when we dey craze, but our craze is organized. We no dey craze anyhow. Our craze is organized.

"The people wey think say na them hold the power, we go collect’am from them one hand and them no go know wetin dey happen."

Area Fada hails Nigerian youths for their determination to take back Nigeria in 2023 election

Hailing Nigerian youths for their doggedness and the sudden realization to take over power from those he tagged the oppressor, the Area Fada said his efforts over the past 40 years are not in vain with the youths rising up.

“I want to thank my boys in what they have been doing. I feel very happy that we are moving in this direction, it means that my sufferings in the past 40 years are not in vain.”

But President Muhammadu Buhari has promised at several fora that the 2023 election will be free and fair. The president has also warned politicians against violence during or after the election.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has assured Nigerians of a free and credible exercise in 2023, also insisting on using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, and immediate collation of results at polling units.

Despite the assurances, INEC offices across different states have recently been set ablaze. The incidents are being investigated by security operatives in the affected states.

This development has fueled speculation that some individuals are working towards manipulating the 2023 election.

INEC has consequently beefed up security around its facilities.

2023 Election: Tinubu reveals those who will vote for him and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, strongly believes that Nigerians would hand him their mandate in the 2023 election.

Tinubu said his dedication and commitment to the Nigerian project is the reason behind his confidence that he will win the 2023 election.

The APC presidential candidate also made many promises to Nigerians, including employment for the youth, providing student loans, and many others.

