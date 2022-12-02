The leadership of the APC in Osun state has reacted to the claims made by Governor Ademola Adeleke over official vehicles

In a recent development, the party admitted that the former governor Gboyega Oyetola and some officials took the vehicles away, immediately after approval

Meanwhile, Adeleke claimed earlier that Oyetola's officials left with vehicles attached to their offices and other items

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola; former deputy governor, and other appointees of the administration took away their official vehicles after getting approval from Oyetola.

The Guardian reported that the state’s APC Director of Operations, Sunday Akere, affirmed this during a radio programme monitored in Osogbo, on Thursday, December 1st.

Akerewhile said it had become a tradition in the state that governors and their appointees leave offices with their official vehicles.

Osun APC reacts to Adeleke's recent claims on official vehicles. Photo credit: Governor Ifedolapo Osun

Source: Facebook

Akere's revelation

In his revelation, the new Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, said that when he got to his official quarters, it was left empty by his predecessor, Benedict Alabi, as building fittings down to kitchen utensils were carted away.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Also, some documents obtained by the newspaper revealed that some principal officers of Osun State College of Education, Ila-Oragun, were given their official vehicles after N20,000 “depreciation value” was paid.

Drama as Adeleke denies sacking 12 workers, dethroning ex-APC chairman, 2 other monarchs

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has denied the report that he sacked 12,000 workers in the state and dethroned 3 monarchs, including Owa of Igbaji, Gbeoyega Famoodun, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Recall that Adeleke on his first day in office as governor signed executive orders 3, 4, and 5, which cancelled all employments and appointments by the immediate past governor, Gboyega Oyetola dated back to July 17 till Monday, November 28, when he resumed office.

The governor also issued an executive order that dethroned 3 monarchs that were earlier installed by the Oyetola administration.

Adeleke's Inauguration: "I left N14b in Osun coffers", says Oyetola

Meanwhile, the immediate past Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has claimed his administration left N14bn in the State coffers.

Oyetola said his government successfully paid N97 billion from the total debt inherited in 2018 when he assumed office.

He said his administration didn’t borrow a dime anywhere in the world to finance the economy of the State, saying he successfully kept faith with his electoral promises since the assumption of office.

Source: Legit.ng