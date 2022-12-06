Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives, has been spotted sending a serious threat to his constituents if they failed to vote APC in the 2023 election

The Kano-born politician tells the people of his constituency to expect consequences should APC not win in 2023

The majority leader recently had a clash with the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano, Murtala Garo, who alleged that Doguwa injured him with teacup

Kano, Kano - Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives, has been spotted in a viral video threatening his constituents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) or face the consequences

Doguwa, in the video, threatened that the people of his constituency would be dealt with should they fail to vote for the ruling party in the 2023 election.

The Kano-born politician was seen being pacified by members of his encouraged, but he kept on displaying his rage over the people.

Doguwa, who spoke in the Hausa language, represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa constituency in the 9th national assembly and is a prominent ruling party member.

His statement reads in part:

'On the election day, it's either you vote for APC or you are dealt with...'

Recall that Doguwa recently had a clash with Murtala Garo, the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano.

Garo alleged that Doguwa attacked him with a teacup when he stormed their political meeting and made several allegations against their gathering, where the governorship candidate of the party, Nasiru Gawuna, was present.

the deputy governorship candidate alleged that the majority leader was very violent and injured him when he was trying to defend the allegations he made against him.

See the video below:

