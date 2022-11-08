Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives, has vowed that he would continue to criticise the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The lawmaker revealed that he and Kwankwaso are long-time family friends, but because of politics, Kwankwaso refused to send him condolence when his father died

Doguwa said Kwankwaso and his family were so close that he would sometime come to their family house to pass nights together with him

Election in Nigeria has always been a period where more enemies are made than friends, and this is due to the heated polity that dominated Nigeria’s political space during these periods.

This scenario has always been obvious among the common Nigerians who murder friendships to defend their choice of political candidates.

Ado Doguwa said he would not stop criticizing Kwankwaso until he apologises Photo Credit: Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Source: Twitter

However, the 2023 election is a different narrative as the situation is hunting the political class in the country.

This is so because of the recent outburst from Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the majority reader in the house of representatives, against the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ado-Doguwa has said he will never forgive Kwankwaso for his failure to send him condolence over his father’s death.

The lawmaker said Kwankwaso and his family maintained a long-time friendship. Still, the presidential hopeful had chosen not to send him a condolence message since his father died, just because of politics.

While alleging that Kwankwaso allowed politics to come within them, all the NNPP leader needs to do is to give him a call and say ‘sorry for the loss of your father’.

Ado-Doguwa made the outburst in a viral video published by Nigeria National Assembly over the weekend.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng