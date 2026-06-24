A student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) , currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, has secured an internship role at Meta

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, Inc., is an American multinational technology conglomerate, founded by Mark Zuckerberg, that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads

The excited UNILAG student mentioned the specific role he would be interning in at Meta's London office, and he appreciated his recruiters for a smooth process

David Fadeyi, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) electrical and engineering student, has secured an internship role at Meta London's office.

The young man excitedly broke the news on LinkedIn on Tuesday, June 23, as he recounted the first words he muttered as he stepped into his new workplace in London.

A UNILAG student gets an intern role at Meta's London office. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/David Fadeyi

Source: UGC

About UNILAG student's internship role at Meta

According to David, he would be spending the summer at Meta, where he would work as a Network Production Engineering intern.

David appreciated the recruiters for a smooth process, and he also thanked some people who did a mock interview and guided him along the way.

David also gave a shoutout to the SEES-UNILAG and the University of Lagos Engineering Society for their community of top learners that shaped him along the way.

He expressed his excitement at what lies ahead. David shared some pictures he had taken at Meta's office in London.

David wrote on LinkedIn:

"Ota to Meta…"

"…Thus far has the Lord brought me." — those were the first words I muttered stepping into my new workplace.

"With that, I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be spending this summer at Meta as a Network Production Engineering Intern in the London, UK office. I want to thank my recruiters, Dayton Hughes and Jessica Plant, for such a smooth process as well as Ukeme Edet and Elias Ifenaike for the mock interview and other guide along the way.

"I also want to recognise the incredible community of top learners that SEES-UNILAG and University of Lagos Engineering Society shaped me through along the way. Grateful for the journey. Incredibly excited for what's ahead."

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, Inc., is a big American company that owns and operates some of the world's most popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads.

According to David's LinkedIn profile, he is expected to graduate from UNILAG in August 2027.

A UNILAG student has secured an internship role at Meta. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/David Fadeyi

Source: UGC

UNILAG student hailed for securing Meta role

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG student's post below:

Abdulazeez Yusuf said:

"Respect boss!

"Congratulations Man 👏.

"Let's go showcase what we have got!"

DANIEL SALAU said:

"Amazing 🤩, always happy for you bro. Keep shining that light!

"Adupo l'owo METAl'okan 🥂🤗💫."

Rodiyyah Adeagbo said:

"Congratulations boss, I'm so happy for you!"

Lydia Solomon said:

"Make I no sha catch that Adidas!

"Congratulations idan🎉."

Olakunle Olatunji said:

"Congratulations, David Fadeyi 🥳. All the best!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Meta had introduced a monthly subscription plan for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Meta announces new features for Facebook users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Meta had announced new features for users on Facebook, which will make it easier to share photos and videos, as well as to get answers.

A key addition is AI Mode, a new way for users to get answers to their questions directly within Facebook using Meta AI.

This feature operates across the Feed and Search, providing answers grounded in public discussions on topics across Groups and Reels.

Source: Legit.ng