Bola Tinubu's recent outing at Chatham House, London continues to generate reactions in Nigeria and beyond

The APC presidential candidate was at the independent policy institute to discuss his plans for Nigeria

Tinubu, however, sparked outrage by delegating questions directed at him to APC chieftains who were part of his delegation

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant to Atiku Abubakar on public communications has described Bola Tinubu's recent outing at Chatham House as disgraceful.

The media aide to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aide to quit the race, go home and rest.

Recalling Tinubu's outing in London, Shaibu said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 5:

“After reading his prepared speech for about 15 minutes, it was time for the question and answer session. Clearly lacking the capacity to respond to easy questions, he claimed his style is to delegate and thereafter decided to call on members of his campaign to answer questions for him.

“It is baffling that Tinubu could not defend his manifesto which he personally launched amid fanfare. His action was like a final year student calling on his colleagues to come help him defend his project. Utterly disgraceful!

“Rather than reveal how he will tackle insecurity, he called on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to answer the question on his behalf.

“For the sake of clarity, Kaduna state under El-Rufai recorded 1, 192 civilian killings alone in 2021, almost leveled with that of war-torn Syria. This is also a governor that admitted to paying killer insurgents to stop murdering his people.”

Shaibu also expressed disgust that Tinubu could not respond to questions on healthcare and the economy despite claiming to have developed Lagos.

He said:

“Rather, he nominated the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Betty Edu and Wale Edun to do so on his behalf. No wonder he is not brave enough to attend debates. He cannot hold his own. For a man who constantly says Emi lo kan (it is my turn), it is ironic that he suddenly discovers that it is not his turn when it is time to answer serious questions.

“When he was pointedly asked about his profile and background, Tinubu once again started his story from his life at Chicago university. Why can’t he mention the primary and secondary schools he attended? Why did he deliberately leave them out of his INEC form CF001?

“Without mincing words, Bola Tinubu’s entire candidacy is built on a grand scam. He is like a puppet who on the surface appears to be alive but is actually being empowered by strings from a team backstage.

“In the unfortunate event that he becomes president, Tinubu’s presidency will be run by a cabal pulling the strings from the backstage. This is not about effective delegation but dereliction of duty. The warning signs are there for Nigerians to see.

“This country deserves a very healthy person. The office of the president is not for sick people.

“Tinubu has tried his best but he is now weak and tired and should be allowed to go home and take a deserved rest while I urge the electorate to vote for Atiku Abubakar at next year’s poll.”

Shaibu had earlier asked the APC to replace Tinubu as its presidential candidate, to avoid further embarrassing scenarios.

Specifically, Shaibu said Tinubu should only be contesting to be the Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic and not Grand Commander of the Federal Republic going by his utterances.

On his part, the director, strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu rated the performance of Tinubu at Chatham House as poor.

Momodu in an article sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 6 chided Tinubu over what he described as 'his less than impressive engagement with his audience at the Chatham House.'

The renowned publisher slammed the handlers of the former Lagos state governor for causing the nation a huge embarrassment on a global stage.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC from Cross River state, Chief Ray Morphy, has dumped the party ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying the country deserves more than the comedy of gaffes APC is trying to sell to Nigerians.

Apparently rejecting Tinubu, Chief Morphy who was a former special adviser to the former APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, said he had made intellectual, material and financial contributions, all in a bid to help secure better governance but to no avail.

Morphy who was a leader of APC and member of the party's presidential campaign council in 2019, was also a pioneer member of The Buhari Organisation.

