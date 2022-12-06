PDP presidential candidate has given a strong reply to APC leader and presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over Lagos development

At the Lagos rally, the former vice president noted that the federal government developed Lagos, not Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council of the APC replied, saying Bola Tinubu, its candidate, developed Lagos — contrary to a claim by Atiku Abubakar

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Monday, December 5, said that the Federal Government of Nigeria developed the nation’s economic nerve centre, Lagos.

The Adamawa-born politician also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) lied that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu built Lagos after the nation’s return to democracy in 1999, Channels TV reported.

Atiku reveals who developed Lagos state

Atiku, who spoke at the PDP presidential rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, warned the people of the state against returning APC to power at the federal and state levels, saying “a single family has ruled the state for 23 years”.

Addressing a crowd of PDP supporters decked up in party paraphernalia, the former Vice-President said,

“Now, I want to tell you, this is a fact, you can go and check: the Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, the Federal Government rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, the Federal Government built the Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt Agege Motor Road, rebuilt Ikorodu Road, all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland.”

Atiku urges Lagosians to vote for PDP, Jandor in 2023

He said the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the APC governments in Lagos since 1999 lied about developing the state.

Atiku urged Lagosians to free themselves from the control of the Tinubu family by voting for the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor.

“Therefore, it is time for you, the people of Lagos to liberate yourselves from a family’s government to a people’s government that is going to be led by Jandor,” he said.

Bode George, Wike Makinde snub Atiku as PDP holds rally in Lagos

The presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Atiku Abubakar in Lagos state recorded the absence of some of its top party chieftains at the venue.

The rally, which took place on Monday, December 5, at the famous Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos state, saw supporters troop out in mass to cheer and drum support for Atiku.

However, influential PDP chieftains like Bode George, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, and other members of the G-5.

2023 presidency: G5 governors agreed to support Atiku? Seyi Makinde reveals latest position

Meanwhile, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has expressed hope that the crisis rocking the PDP will be resolved before the 2023 general election.

Asked who the G5 Governors will back for the 2023 presidency, Governor Makinde said it was too earlier make their position known.

The Oyo state governor said some demands had been placed before the national leadership of the PDP, and they are waiting for a response.

