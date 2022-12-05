A great number of Lagosians expressed love and support for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, December 5

Residents of the southwest state who trooped out in their numbers pledged their support for Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections

The show of love for the former vice president from Lagosians was highly appreciated by one of his media aides, Eta Uso, via Twitter

Atiku has showed bravery by taking the political battle to the doorstep of Tinubu which happens to be Lagos state

Lagos state - The presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Lagos was more than a resounding success.

At the rally held in Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS), residents in the state came out en mass to plegde their full support for Atiku ahead of the 2023 general elections.

It was an amazing sight to see Lagosians troop out to see Atiku (Photo: @royaltyuso)

Source: Twitter

Reading to the impressive turnout of Lagosians, which contributed hugely to the success of the rally, one of Atiku’s media aides, Eta Uso, appreciated the supporters for their love.

Uso tweeted:

"Love so amazing. Thank you, Lagos."

The development posses a tough, even threatening hurdle for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose strongest domain happens to be the same state he governed for eight years.

2023 presidency: Man showcases Atiku-branded food at PDP campaign rally in Lagos

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council holds its rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS), in Lagos, a young man has been seen showcasing Atiku-branded food at the rally.

What makes this rally very interesting and historic is that Atiku is coming to hold his campaign in Tinubu's strongest domain, Lagos, a state where a good number of youths have declared full support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Those at the rally include the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, governorship candidate of Lagos state, Olajide Adediran, former PDP Lagos state governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, former senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu among other top politicians.

Source: Legit.ng