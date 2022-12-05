The presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Atiku Abubakar in Lagos state recorded the absence of some of its top party chieftains at the venue.

The rally which took place on Monday, December 5 at the famous Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos state saw supporters troop out in mass to cheer and drum support for Atiku.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar had a grand entrance into the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos state. Photo: Wale Akinola

However, influential PDP chieftains like Bode George, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, and other members of the G-5.

PDP crisis continues as Wike and other G-5 members boycott Atiku Lagos rally

Meanwhile, the absence of Bode George and the G-5 governors further indicated that the PDP is still in a deep crisis.

Atiku has been at loggerheads with the G-5 governors following their agitation for the flagbearer to remove Dr Iyorchia Ayu as the chairman of the party.

Governor Wike and his crew had earlier stated that the leadership setting of the party lacks inclusivity noting that the presidential flagbearer of the party and the chairmanship position of the party cannot be zoned to one region.

This plea from the G-5 governors has since caused serious controversies in the party since the conclusion of the party's primary election in May.

Several consultative meetings and reconciliation attempts have been held in this regard and yet there is still no solution for the lingering crisis within the ranks of the party.

