It is not election yet, not even the penultimate month but campaign violence is already on the rampage

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Osun state, Rabiu Ismaila, has alleged to have been attacked by political thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

He revealed that he was pasting a poster of a House of Representative candidate in the state when he was suddenly attacked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a build-up to the 2023 general election, there was a tragic incident in the Atakunmosa east local government area of Osun state when suspected hoodlums stabbed a chieftain of the Labour Party.

As reported by PMNews, the victim, Rabiu Ismaila, said he was attacked and stabbed by the suspected thugs when he and his other supporters of the Labour Party were pasting posters of a House of Representatives candidate.

The Labour Party chapter in Osun state has called on the police command to intervene in the incessant attacks on its members. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Ismaila, currently receiving treatment at the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, alleged that the thugs who attacked them were working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“The thugs are from Iwara. I was attacked on November 30th by six of those thugs. I was attacked because I pasted the posters of Labour Party House of Representatives candidate Kunle Gideon, popularly known as Aloba.

“That is my only offence. We are living in fear in that area.”

LP members react, stage protest

Following the tragic incident, members of the party in the Ijeshaland communities of Owode, Igangan, and Olopon staged a protest.

The members who staged the outcry disclosed that the attacks from the PDP have become frequent while revealing that Ismaila’s attack was the third attack in a week.

Reacting to this attack, the state chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Bello Adebayo, stated that the Police should come to the party's aid while urging that the culprits should be apprehended and face the wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng