The ancient city of Benin was brought to a tragic end after a man was beaten to death by an angry mob

The deceased was reported to have allegedly stolen a motorbike, triggering the angry mob's retaliation

The Edo state police command has since arrested the suspects, including teenagers

Edo, Benin - The Edo state police command has arrested a 19-year-old boy, Emmanuel Igube, and three other men for beating a man to death.

According to PM News, the teenage Igube was joined by Gabriel Akuba (20), Monday Nathaniel (30), and Matthew Gimba (39) in beating up the deceased.

The state police commissioner ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin for more findings. Photo: Force Headquarter

Giving an update on the development, the police spokesperson in Edo state, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects attacked the deceased for allegedly stealing an unregistered motorbike.

According to the police, the identity of the deceased is still unknown.

It was gathered that the suspects mobbed the unknown at the Iyanamo Community, off Ekehuan Army Barracks Road, Benin City, on Sunday, November 27.

Meanwhile, the police said investigations are still ongoing as the suspects have been compliant in the investigative process of the case.

Edo Police CP reacts

Reacting to the incident, Mohammed Dankwara, the state commissioner of police, said the recent trend of jungle justice in the state is becoming worrisome and wouldn't be taken likely.

He made this known in a statement as he urged residents and citizens of Edo state not to be alarmed but to remain calm and assured that the police always take their safety as a top priority.

Dankwara said the rule of law would take its place and prevail against any inhuman act perpetrated by anyone.

Legit.ng gathered that the case had been ordered by the police commissioner to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin for more findings.

Jungle justice has been prevalent in Nigeria, with people taking laws into their hands.

