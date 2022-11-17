Adams Oshiomhole feels Nigeria needs people like Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to be in governance

The former APC national chairman noted that Wike is one of those who can die for what they believe in

Oshiomhole also spoke on how some Nigerian governors reneged on the deal to rotate the presidency to the south for 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers - A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he prays that more people like Governor Nyesom Wike are elected into power.

This was Oshiomhole's prayer on Wednesday, November 16, during the inauguration of a flyover in Rivers state, The Cable reports.

Oshiomhole said Wike fights for what he believes in (Photo: @GovWike)

As Oshiomhole put it, leaders like Wike fight to the last for their conviction.

The former Edo governor stated:

“It is my hope and prayers that more people like you (Wike) will come into governance because a country cannot be led by people who can’t sustain a fight in what they believe in."

APC, PDP governors' deal for 2023 - Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole went ahead to speak on how some Nigerian governors across party lines agreed in a meeting held in Asaba, Delta state capital, that a southerner will produce the next president.

However, according to Oshiomhole, some of the governors reneged on their agreement ahead of the 2023 polls.

His words:

“They voluntarily decided to meet across party divide, PDP and APC governors. They met in Asaba and they were hosted and they had dinner,” he said.

“They might have had champagne, but the takeaway that was communicated to us was they are united on one issue on where the next president should come from.

“It is an agreement. You are expected to obey your agreement. Me, I’ll stand by my agreement.”

2023: "We are now friends", Wike apologises to Oshiomhole, regrets working for Obaseki’s re-election

Wike had reconciled with the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The Rivers governor begged Oshiomhole to forget the past, adding that they are now good friends.

His words:

“We are now friends, let bygones be bygones."

