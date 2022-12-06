A former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has said that he does not know why the APC has not sacked him for backing Peter Obi's presidential bid

Lawal, who is drumming support for Obi, said in the event that the Labour Party loses in 2023, they will all relocate to Cameroon

The APC bigwig boasted that Obi must win the coming election and that victory is his only option

Abuja - Having pitched his tent with Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is wondering why the ruling party has not sacked him.

During Obi's interactive session with north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja on Monday, December 5, Lawal made it clear that the coming election is a must-win for the Labour Party's presidential candidate.

Lawal said he is waiting for the APC to sack him for supporting Peter Obi (Photo: Babachir David Lawal, Peter Obi)

In fact, Lawal, who said victory is the LP's only option, noted that Obi is sure to win going by the current situation in Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

We'll all relocate to Cameroon if LP loses - Lawal

Lawal said if the LP loses in 2023, Obi and others in the party, including himself, will relocate to Cameroon.

The APC bigwig said:

“I am in APC and a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, but I am doing the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti movement. The APC has not sacked me yet. I don’t know what they are waiting for.

“We want (Obi) to win this election and must win this election. If we lose this election, we’ll all migrate to Cameroon because of the shame and disgrace of failure to win. It is not about whether we have options, Peter Obi must win this election."

Peter Obi is who Nigerians need

For Lawal, Obi is competent to give Nigerians the change they have been yearning for since 2015.

His words:

“Fortunately, we have a competent person in Peter and his running mate. We need an arrowhead to drive this change and these two provide it.

“I am not interested in LP as a party. I am interested in Peter Obi as a potential presidential candidate. It doesn’t matter which party Peter Obi is, I sense that Nigerians are due for change.."

Northern APC Christian leaders deny endorsing Peter Obi as Dogara gives crucial update

The Northern APC Christian Leaders had denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Lawal had said the group is backing Obi against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Lawal is also a member of the aggrieved group within the APC.

Source: Legit.ng