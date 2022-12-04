Kaduna, Kaduna - Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna 2023 APC governorship standard-bearer, has stormed Kaduna for the third time in one month to dole out scholarships for 270 indigent students, studying in four different institutions of the state.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship hopeful revealed that he went a notch further to explore funding avenues for students who were confronted by current financial difficulties associated with school fees.

The Tiv community in has endorsed Senator Uba Sani for the 2023 Kaduna gubernatorial poll. Credit: Nasir Dambatta.

He said:

"I had the privilege and honour of handing over scholarship grants to hundreds of indigent yet brilliant students in the following tertiary institutions; Kaduna State University (KASU), College of Education, Kafanchan, Federal College of Education (FCE) Zaria and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria.

"I facilitated the financial intervention to create opportunity for the teeming students of Kaduna State who cannot afford to pay their school fees."

Indigent students must compete academically with the students of wealthy parents

Senator Uba, who reiterated the importance of education at the scholarship grant award event, described it as the only thing he could give the children of the underprivileged to compete with that of the rich, describing education as "the greatest leveler."

In a related development, the Tiv community in Kaduna has endorsed him as their preferred candidate for the forthcoming governorship poll in the state, saying that his milestones as a lawmaker and a philanthropist, stands him out as the best among equals.

The Tiv community also said they foresee a greater Kaduna in 2023 with Senator Uba on the saddle as its executive governor.

Reacting to the endorsement, Uba Sani said:

"The gale of endorsements for my governorship bid continued today as the Tiv Community, Mdzough U Tiv (MUT), Kaduna State Chapter became the latest socio-cultural organization to key into our 2023 project. They also pledged to mobilize extensively to ensure it comes to fruition.

"I sincerely thank the Tiv Community in Kaduna State for finding me worthy of this recognition. The TIVs are hardworking and resourceful. The way they usually showcase their culture and tradition is a source of joy and inspiration to me and numerous Nigerians.

"I assured them that I will run an inclusive and people-centred government where every citizen irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation is given equal rights and carried along in the developmental journey of our dear state."

The Tiv community's endorsement came not long after the Igbo community, Lagos Citizens in Kaduna, Arewa Traders, Muslim and Christian religious adherents, lawyers as well as women groups and student unions took turns to throw their weight behind his governorship bid.

Tijjaniyya sect endorses Kaduna APC governorship candidate Uba Sani ahead of 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Senator Uba said he was humbled by the endorsement he received from the Tijjaniyya Grassroots Mobilization and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TIGMEIN).

It was reported that Uba said he assured the group of his determination to run an inclusive and people-oriented administration if elected the next governor of Kaduna state in 2023.

The APC governorship candidate in Kaduna state said he donated a bus to the Muslim group and assured the members of his support.

