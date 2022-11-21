Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna Central Senatorial District and Kaduna State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, has said he is humbled by the endorsement he received from the Tijjaniyya Grassroots Mobilization and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TIGMEIN).

Recounting his meeting with TIGMEIN, Uba Sani Sani said he assured the Group of his determination to run an inclusive and people-oriented administration when elected next Governor of Kaduna State.

BREAKING: Tijjaniyya Sect endorses Uba Sani for Kaduna Guber 2023

"I am deeply humbled by the endorsement I received from an important faith based organization, the Tijjaniyya Grassroots Mobilization and Empowerment Initiative of Nigeria (TIGMEIN).

As a long standing civic rights defender, Uba Sani said he fully understands and appreciates the enormous contributions and sacrifices of the group towards the empowerment of the people and ensuring a morally upright society.

"I commend them for their invaluable services to the underprivileged, the underserved and the voiceless," he said.

"In order to encourage them and further make their work more efficient, I donated an official bus to the group and assured them of my utmost support whenever the need arises.

In conclusion, I appreciated them for their unflinching support and urged them to vote for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as other APC candidates at all levels in the forthcoming elections," the Senator said.

