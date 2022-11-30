Aggrieved retired primary school teachers in Delta state have protested over non-payment of their pensions in the last eight years.

The protesters, who blocked the Government House gate, carried placards with various inscriptions

They also sat on the tarred road at the Government House gate waiting for a word from the governor

Asaba - Retirees from primary schools across 25 local government areas of Delta state have protested over nonpayment of pension

Dressed in black, the protesters for hours occupied the inter-state road and the entrance to the seat of government singing solidarity songs criticising the Okowa administration and accusing the governor of insensitivity.

Governor Okowa is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Delta state government

The Nation newspaper reports that the retirees also accused the governor of preoccupying himself with the political campaigns towards 2023 while they lavish in pains and hunger.

The retirees carried placards of different inscriptions such as “Wicked Okowa pay us our pensions,’ and ‘Okowa you are owing the leaving and the dead’ among others.

They also blocked the popular Anwai road causing heavy gridlock along the road as many of them sat on the road with mat, shouting “Only Okowa will address us.”

Okowa's representative shunned by protesters

Vanguard newspaper reports that the Delta state commissioner for finance, Fidelis Tilije, who attempted to address them, was not listened to.

Tilije, however, said the state’s liability on pension arrears is about N27 billion, adding that the state’s debt size was not more than N272 billion currently.

Tilije said about N110 billion is owed to contractors and outstanding pension while balance comprises debt was inherited by the Okowa administration.

