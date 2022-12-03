The much-anticipated campaign manifesto of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is out

The 62-page manifesto was released on Sunday, December 4, after much pressure from the opposition party for it to be released

Peter Obi's manifesto centres on reforming Nigeria's economic space as well as causing an industrial and agricultural revolution

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has officially unveiled his manifesto.

Peter Obi's manifesto is a 62-page action plan titled "Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria ", released on Sunday, December 4.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as one of the top candidates to beat at the presidential polls. Photo: Peter Obi

As reported by Channels TV, the manifesto was jointly compiled by the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Legit.ng gathered that the manifesto concentrated on critical areas like security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

Meanwhile, page 18 of the manifesto reeled out Peter Obi's economic plan for Nigeria as he proposed a paradigm shift from Nigeria being a consumption nation to a production nation.

This page also itemises how his administration intends to lead the charge for an industrial and agricultural revolution that will boost the exportation of Nigeria-made commodities, Daily Independent reported.

The manifesto reads:

"Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

"Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption."

Peter Obi, Labour Party to prioritise human capital development

Similarly, the Peter Obi manifesto also promised to lead the charge in ensuring human capital development and prioritising infrastructural development, health, education, wealth creation, distribution, and a host of others.

He said:

"Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths, and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

"Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few."

