Rivers, Port Harcourt - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has hinted at who the people of his state will support at the forthcoming polls.

Governor Wike told Rivers state residents that they will be informed on who to support in a couple of weeks at the forthcoming 2023 polls.

Governor Wike stated that he is solely focused on Rivers state at the moment as he also urged residents to vote for PDP at the state level. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

He made this known on Tuesday, November 29, at the inauguration of the Rukpoku-Izo-Ogbodo-Igwuruta link.

Governor Wike urged residents to cast their votes for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the governorship, national assembly, and house of assembly, The Nation reported.

He said:

“We have started doing Eneka internal roads phases one and two, Eneka to Igbo Etche, we are doing the SAARs Road going straight to Rikpogbodu. Remember from Eledo down to Rikpogbodu and Obirikwere road, I was the one who did it. I have now done Rumuakwu to Eneka road; Rumuakwu to Igwuruta link road.

“So, you are the ones owing us now. You did first for us and we retaliated by doing for you. Now we have come to ask you again to come and do for us. If you do for us, it means we will come and do for you again.

“You will vote for our governor, our Senatorial Candidates, House of Rep candidates, and Assembly candidates. Then the other one I will come and tell you where you will vote. Don’t worry calm down, these ones I have mentioned now make sure you come and vote for them. Very soon, we will meet in our houses and take a decision where we are going to. We are still talking”.

"I am concerned about Rivers state alone" - Gov Wike

Governor Wike reiterated that he is solely focused on the activities of the Rivers state chapter of the PDP.

He said:

“I have seen the picture of how here was. If you are doing business here or live here go and put the picture in front of your house. As you wake up, you see the state of the road before and now.

“It will make you to say this is the government we believe in and this is the party at the state level, listen to what I said ‘party at the state level we believe in’. At the state level this party is doing well and you must continue with us. I am speaking on a national TV. I want anybody anywhere to hear me. They won’t do me anything and they don’t have the capacity to try me."

