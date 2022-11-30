Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed concern over the current developments in the political space.

The former INEC chief, who spoke on Wednesday, November 30, said he had a lot of fears about what would be the outcome of the 2023 general elections, The Punch reported.

He spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of a colloquium organised by the Director of The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels in honour of a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy Development, Prof. Adele Jinadu, on his 79th birthday.

2023 elections: Nigeria will survive the challenges

Although Jega expressed fears about the outcome of the 2023 election, he believed that the country would pull through.

The former INEC chairman, who was also a former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, expressed hope that Nigeria would survive the challenges and have a successful poll.

“I have a lot of fears about the outcome of the election. But you’ll see people like me are, what I call, an incurable optimists about the future of our country.

"So I remain hopeful that in spite of the recklessness that we see, in spite of the vandalism that we see perpetrated by many of our so-called leading politicians, we are hopeful that people will mobilize and become effectively engaged in the electoral process so that we have a good outcome in 2023.

“We can’t give up hope. We still have to engage because the more we engage, the more the possibility of change happening.”

Why academics need to participate actively in politics

While describing Jinadu as a beacon of hope for the next generation, passionate about the need to reform Nigeria’s electoral process, he stressed the need for academics to participate actively in politics for the process and development of the country.

Jega said Nigeria is at a critical junction when the promises of democratic development are being systemically undermined and eroded.

He said Nigeria was in need of good and knowledgeable people who believe in humanity to address the fundamental need of the people.

