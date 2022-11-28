The leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party have vowed to ensure the ousting of the incumbent governor of Oyo state

The party said it will be forming an alliance with other parties in the southwest region to ensure that Seyi Makinde does not emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

According to the NNPP, Makinde sees himself as one who has already won next year’s governorship election

The Southwest region of the New Nigeria Peoples Party announced plans by the party to defeat the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, in the 2023 general election.

The leader of the party in the region, Adebisi Olopoeyan, said that there might be moves by the party to form an alliance with other parties across the country to achieve this feat.

The leadership of NNPP has promised to unseat Seyi Makinde as the governor of Oyo state in 2023. Photo: Oyo state government

Olopoeyan while speaking in Ibadan, Oyo state's capital city on Sunday, November 27, said major political parties might be coming together to oust Makinde from the seat as governor of the state.

His words:

"Yes, it is possible for the merger of political parties to come into play again in 2023 in order to defeat Governor Seyi Makinde of the PDP. I cannot rule it out. It can happen.

“Makinde and I are not fighting. You should get it right -we are not fighting. But I cannot work for him. I have been talking about my working relationship with him and the efforts we made before he won the governorship election in 2019, from which I have not benefited."

We cannot work with Seyi Makinde

Olopoeyan further added that it is not possible for the NNPP to work with Makinde to bring the desired development to the state.

He said Makinde already sees himself winning the next year’s governorship election which he described as unlikely.

He added:

"Any politician can only know whether he wins or who wins on election day. The evening of election day, when the counting of ballots is being done, is when you, as a politician, will know whether you are losing or winning.”

