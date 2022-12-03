Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has jetted off to the United Kingdom for a consultative meeting with stakeholders ahead of the 2023 election

Tinubu, who was listed and scheduled to participate in the Arise TV town hall meeting slated for Sunday, December 5, will not be showing up

According to a statement by the APC presidential campaign council, Tinubu already has his schedule and Arise TV is not a part of it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not attend the Arise TV town hall meeting slated for Sunday, December 4.

Bayo Onanuga, the media and publicity secretary of the APC presidential campaign council, made this known on Saturday, December 3, in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Amid all the controversies and allegations against him, many political pundits have tipped Bola Tinubu as the main favourite for the presidency. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, Onanuga revealed that the APC chieftain had the constitutional right to attend whatsoever events he wished to attend.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We want to make it abundantly clear again that Asiwaju Tinubu will not participate and will not attend the Arise News Town Hall meeting slated for Sunday, December 4 2022, and any other ones it may plan before the February 2023 presidential election."

Onanuga disclosed that Tinubu has his schedule and activities in a bid to intensify his campaign and presidential bid for the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu to speak at Chatham House, London on Monday, December 5

He also revealed that Tinubu is expected to be in London at the Chatham House on Monday, December 5, where he will reel out his action plans and speak on the economy, foreign policy agenda, and security.

Meanwhile, it revealed that Tinubu had already jetted off to the United Kingdom in preparation for his Europe and US tour to solicit support from the international community and Nigerians in the diaspora.

Asiwaju Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom early today (Saturday) for this earlier-scheduled engagement.

"We want to reiterate for the umpteenth time that no amount of blackmail, intimidation, and media bully, and innuendos by the owner and management of Arise News will change the position our campaign has taken on this matter," the statement reads.

Source: Legit.ng