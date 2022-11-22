A federal high court sitting in Abuja has told the INEC to resume voter registration with immediate effect

The court also maintained that the registration by the constitution is supposed to end 90 days before the election

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court ruled that the electoral body must not deny eligible Nigerians the right to have their voter's card before the 2023 poll

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a fresh order from the federal high court in Abuja to resume continuous voter registration (CVR).

The court ruled that the exercise was supposed to last for 90 days before the 2023 general election would commence, The Cable reported.

When will voter registration begin again?

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the federal high court directed the electoral body not to deny eligible Nigerians the right to have the voter's card for the 2023 presidential election.

The judge said that it is the constitutional duty of the commission to make adequate provisions for the exercise and comply with Nigerian laws.

The electoral umpire was dragged to court by one Anajat Salmat and 3 others in suit number FHCABJ/CS/1343/2022.

The plaintiff in the originating summons filed before the court maintained that INEC should not stop the CVR contrary to the stated provisions of the constitution.

They prayed that the court should order the electoral commission to continue with the exercise in accordance with the law of the country.

